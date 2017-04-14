Urbana man on probation arrested on sex, trespass charges

An Urbana man on probation for sexually abusing a teenage girl almost four years ago has been arrested again for allegedly entering the same girl's home and committing a sex act in her presence. Kenneth D. "Kenny" Laroe, 58, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road, was arrested Thursday by Rantoul police in connection with an incident in the village earlier this month.

