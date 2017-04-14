Urbana man on probation arrested on sex, trespass charges
An Urbana man on probation for sexually abusing a teenage girl almost four years ago has been arrested again for allegedly entering the same girl's home and committing a sex act in her presence. Kenneth D. "Kenny" Laroe, 58, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road, was arrested Thursday by Rantoul police in connection with an incident in the village earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC