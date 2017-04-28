Urbana couple donates 29 acres of farmland for use as park
An Urbana couple, long associated with the Urbana parks, have donated 29 acres to the Urbana Parks Foundation for what eventually will become the city's sixth-largest park. The gift by Nancy and Fred Delcomyn was announced Thursday night at the annual meeting of the parks foundation at the Urbana Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC