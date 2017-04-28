Urbana couple donates 29 acres of far...

Urbana couple donates 29 acres of farmland for use as park

An Urbana couple, long associated with the Urbana parks, have donated 29 acres to the Urbana Parks Foundation for what eventually will become the city's sixth-largest park. The gift by Nancy and Fred Delcomyn was announced Thursday night at the annual meeting of the parks foundation at the Urbana Country Club.

