Urbana council revives Boneyard Creek Commission
The Urbana City Council unanimously agreed Monday to start reconvening a Boneyard Creek Commission for oversight on the area's developments. This reassembled commission was proposed by Alderman Dennis Roberts and Clark Bullard, Boneyard Creek commissioner and University of Illinois professor.
