Urbana council adds liquor license for new bar
On Monday night, the council voted 5-1, with Michael Madigan recusing himself, to boost the Class A and G-1 liquor-license totals from 13 to 14. The city plans to award the new licenses to Downtown Creations LLC, described as a collaboration between Arlan and Ian Goldberg of the Canopy Club and Scott Glassman of Crane Alley. Downtown Creations is renovating a property at 119 W. Main St. into Blackbird, a bar with live music and a beer garden.
