Urbana council adds liquor license fo...

Urbana council adds liquor license for new bar

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

On Monday night, the council voted 5-1, with Michael Madigan recusing himself, to boost the Class A and G-1 liquor-license totals from 13 to 14. The city plans to award the new licenses to Downtown Creations LLC, described as a collaboration between Arlan and Ian Goldberg of the Canopy Club and Scott Glassman of Crane Alley. Downtown Creations is renovating a property at 119 W. Main St. into Blackbird, a bar with live music and a beer garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC