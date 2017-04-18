UI fine-arts grad students show off their master's-pieces

Sue Kay Lee, left, gets some help from fellow artist Evin Dubois in installing her "Omniscient Animals" works as Dubois' works, "Undecided 2017," are seen in the foreground earlier this month at Krannert Art Museum in Champaign. They and other graduate students installed their works as part of the Master of Fine Arts Exhibition, which runs through Saturday.

