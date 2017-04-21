Tom's #Mailbag, April 21, 2017

It only took me 40-plus years but now I know why a quiet little neighborhood in northeast Urbana is called Criminal Hill. Also in this week's mailbag: MCORE, campus bells, News-Gazette deadlines, that grand Challenger League fundraiser, the reason for a big fire department responses, the reason for an unusual highway alignment, Walmart's debut in C-U, an ill-fated Campustown strip club, a suspended toffee business, why local gasoline prices seem so volatile and Robert McCormick's revolutionary spelling idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.