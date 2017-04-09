Tom Kacich: A closer look at Tuesday's nursing home vote

Just as Hillary Clinton won November's presidential voting in Champaign-Urbana but Donald Trump won the suburban and rural precincts, there was a big split Tuesday in the vote over the sale of the Champaign County Nursing Home. Unofficial returns show that Champaign voters rejected the proposal to sell or dispose of the nursing home by about 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.