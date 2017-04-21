SWAT officers used in arrests in Urbana

SWAT officers used in arrests in Urbana

Officers from the METRO SWAT unit were called out Thursday to help in the arrest of two men wanted by police who barricaded themselves in an Urbana home. A release from Urbana police said officers from Champaign and Urbana tried to stop a man wanted on several warrants n the 1000 block of West Church Street, Urbana, around 8 p.m. As they approached, two men ran into a house.

