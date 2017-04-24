Solar U-C 2.0 makes first installation of 2017

Two Champaign residents have become the first homeowners to install a solar array to help power their home as part of the Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 Program. The program, created through a partnership between the City of Urbana and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, aims to make the installation of solar arrays on homes and businesses cheaper through a "group buy," or purchase of a large number of units.

