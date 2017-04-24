Sioux Falls named finalist for Greate...

Sioux Falls named finalist for Greatest Midwest Food Town

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KSFY

The Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau said the city has been named a finalist for Midwest Living's Greatest Midwest Town 2017, Food Edition. The other 11 cities nominated include Champaign-Urbana, IL; Bloomington, IN; Des Moines, IA; Lawrence, KS; Ann Arbor, MI; Duluth, MN; Springfield, MO; Lincoln, NE; Fargo, ND; Toledo, OH; and Madison, WI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Champaign County was issued at April 27 at 2:41PM CDT

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC