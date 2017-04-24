Sioux Falls named finalist for Greatest Midwest Food Town
The Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau said the city has been named a finalist for Midwest Living's Greatest Midwest Town 2017, Food Edition. The other 11 cities nominated include Champaign-Urbana, IL; Bloomington, IN; Des Moines, IA; Lawrence, KS; Ann Arbor, MI; Duluth, MN; Springfield, MO; Lincoln, NE; Fargo, ND; Toledo, OH; and Madison, WI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC