Sioux Falls named finalist for Greatest Midwest Food Town

The Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau said the city has been named a finalist for Midwest Living's Greatest Midwest Town 2017, Food Edition. The other 11 cities nominated include Champaign-Urbana, IL; Bloomington, IN; Des Moines, IA; Lawrence, KS; Ann Arbor, MI; Duluth, MN; Springfield, MO; Lincoln, NE; Fargo, ND; Toledo, OH; and Madison, WI.

