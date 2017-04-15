Revised Landmark Hotel deal awaiting developer's response

The developer for the proposed Landmark Hotel renovation project hasn't agreed to recent deal revisions - which take the city's contribution down from $9.5 million to $7 million in post-construction bonds paid over 15 years - but said it will respond soon. Crimson Rock Capital is working to redevelop Landmark into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel, a project estimated at $19 million, but needs financial help from the city to do so.

