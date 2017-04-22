Property-tax bills will soon be in the mail
Property-tax bills will go out next Friday, said County Treasurer Dan Welch, and the average property taxpayer in the county will pay about $150 more in taxes this year than last. This year's average tax bill is $4,491.40, based on dividing the total tax take of taxing districts in the county by the number of tax bills being mailed out.
