Nursing home done with manager when contract is up

Nursing home advocate David Laker, left, who was featured in a radio ad talking about his wife, Sue, who lives there, speaks to the Champaign County Board and audience as Scott Tapley, right, who led the charge to sell the nursing home, listens during the public-participation portion of the county board meeting Tuesday at Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana. URBANA - A new manager could take over operation of the Champaign County Nursing Home this summer, county Administrator Rick Snider told the county board Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.