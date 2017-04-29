Mural brightens up what can be a dark...

Mural brightens up what can be a dark place

A colorful and calming painting has been added to a place where children go to tell adults about horrible dark secrets. Thanks to a generous donation from the family of the late Brandon Markel of Homer, the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County now has a painting designed specifically for its space by Urbana artist Glen Davies.

