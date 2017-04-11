MJ's Minute: Urbana Mayor-elect Diane Marlin
One week ago, Diane Marlin was elected mayor of Urbana, and she describes the past seven days as a blur. Marlin has already started her transition from alderwoman to mayor, but before she is sworn in as mayor next month, she'll be taking a visit to Colorado to visit her son and to unwind after a 15-month campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC