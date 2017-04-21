Man gets probation for theft of TV from apartment
A Champaign man who admitted he stole a television from an apartment building in Urbana earlier this year has been sentenced to second-chance probation. Under the terms of the program created by Illinois law, if William S. Booker, 25, completes his two years of probation without any further problems, the conviction for felony theft to which he pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis will be dismissed.
