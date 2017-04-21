Lining up at 7:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. film? That's 'the power of Ebert'
Bob Newell, right, of Charleston sits at the head of the line at the Virginia Theatre for the showing of 'Hysteria' on Thursday. Newell said he arrived at 7:30 a.m. for the show, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CHAMPAIGN - This year's Roger Ebert Film Festival is the fifth since the death of the Urbana-reared film critic for whom the festival is named, though that hasn't stopped folks traveling near and far from flocking to the Virginia Theatre to be a part of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC