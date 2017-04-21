Lining up at 7:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. f...

Lining up at 7:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. film? That's 'the power of Ebert'

Bob Newell, right, of Charleston sits at the head of the line at the Virginia Theatre for the showing of 'Hysteria' on Thursday. Newell said he arrived at 7:30 a.m. for the show, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CHAMPAIGN - This year's Roger Ebert Film Festival is the fifth since the death of the Urbana-reared film critic for whom the festival is named, though that hasn't stopped folks traveling near and far from flocking to the Virginia Theatre to be a part of the event.

