Kickapoo Rail Trail work blazing along
In less than three months, the first segment of the 24.5-mile Kickapoo Rail Trail - from St. Joseph to Urbana - will be open to the public. "The contractors have been back to work for about two weeks," said Mary Ellen Wuellner, deputy executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, which owns the Champaign County portion of the recreational trail that eventually will connect Urbana and Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC