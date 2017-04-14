Kickapoo Rail Trail work blazing along

In less than three months, the first segment of the 24.5-mile Kickapoo Rail Trail - from St. Joseph to Urbana - will be open to the public. "The contractors have been back to work for about two weeks," said Mary Ellen Wuellner, deputy executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, which owns the Champaign County portion of the recreational trail that eventually will connect Urbana and Danville.

