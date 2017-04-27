ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival Unveils 2017 Artist Lineup in Urbana

On September 14, 15, and 16, 2017, a stunning display of the world's most remarkable and significant guitarists will gather for the seventh installment of ELLNORA Situated in a vibrant micro-urban setting, the internationally recognized, biennial event features "a prodigious array of the world's most distinctive and influential guitarists" from around the globe, including for 2017 artists rooted in Gran Canaria, Spain, Germany, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, and from throughout the United States. ELLNORA is anything but your typical music festival.

