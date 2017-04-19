Ebertfest 2017
The Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana and the festival opening at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. University of Illinois President Timothy L. Killeen and his wife Roberta M. Johnson flash thumbs up with Roger Ebert's statue outside the Virginia Theatre at the opening of the Rogert Ebert Film Festival at the in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
