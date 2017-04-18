Eastern Illinois to continue hosting ...

Eastern Illinois to continue hosting track championships

42 min ago

The Illinois High School Association board of directors approved a recommendation this week to extend the Eastern Illinois hosting contract for the IHSA Track & Field State Final at O'Brien Stadium . Tom Michael is Eastern Illinois' athletic director.

Urbana, IL

