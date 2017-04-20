Distracted driving: Paying the price
If you were pulled over by Champaign police for steering with one hand and holding a cell phone in the other in the first year that Illinois beefed up its distracted driving laws, you had a 50-50 chance of getting off with a written warning. After writing more warnings than tickets in 2014, Champaign police were 10 times more likely to write up distracted drivers than let them off in 2016, good for $13,176.05 in the city coffers.
