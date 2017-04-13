Crash leads to drug, gun charges against Danville man
A Danville man who allegedly got into a car crash when he had drugs and a gun with him has been charged with drug and weapon offenses. Tramale Hooser, 18, who listed an address on North Alexander Street in Danville, remained in the Champaign County Jail on Thursday after being charged Wednesday with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of controlled substance and reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC