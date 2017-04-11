Clemons to retire as judge in July
With almost 21 years of service as a Champaign County associate judge under her belt, Clemons let the Illinois Supreme Court know last week that she plans to retire effective July 7. "I am just looking forward to a lot less stress and hopefully doing volunteer work, traveling a bit, reading the huge basket of books I've been collecting the last 15 years, taking noncredit classes and doing all the wonderful things that go with retirement," said Clemons. Clemons, 59, was appointed an associate judge on Oct. 1, 1996.
