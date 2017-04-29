Bike to Work (or Campus) Day set Tuesday
Ten welcome stations across the community will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. offering free snacks, coffee and Bike Month 2017 T-shirts to cyclists. Organized by Champaign County Bikes, the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the University of Illinois and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, the community-wide event encourages residents to celebrate the fun of biking to work.
