Area history, April 28, 2017

Area history, April 28, 2017

In 1917, Boy Scouts joined women of Champaign-Urbana in doing their part for the war effort, making comfort bags in the Red Cross workshop at the Lincoln Building on Main Street. Each soldier leaving Champaign-Urbana would carry one of the kits, which hold articles not furnished by the government and go far toward making Army life more enjoyable.

