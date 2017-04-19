Admitted molester sentenced to 18 years

Admitted molester sentenced to 18 years

A former Urbana man who admitted both recently and more than 20 years ago that he sexually molested a child decades ago was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison. Because Richard Mason, 56, of Downs committed aggravated criminal sexual assault in the late 1980s when the penalties were less serious, he will have to serve only 50 percent of that sentence.

