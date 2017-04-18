Academics Complain That Calling It "Mother Of All Bombs" Is Sexist
Not everybody is happy about that 22,000-pound explosive we dropped on the ISIS nest in Afghanistan on April 13. And some of the least happy of all seem to be our friends in academia, upset at the acronym "MOAB" for "Mother Of All Bombs." Here's Lucy Ferriss, writer in residence at the elite Trinity College in Connecticut, in an April 20 column for the Chronicle of Higher Education : ...[W]hy, many have been asking, is it the mother of bombs? Mothers give life.
