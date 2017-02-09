Urbana man convicted of having drugs, ammo, persuading ex to claim them

A Champaign County jury Thursday convicted an Urbana man of having drugs and ammunition in his house almost two years ago and persuading an ex-girlfriend to claim she had put them there. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about two hours before returning verdicts finding Elton Henderson, 39, guilty of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and unlawful communication with a witness.

