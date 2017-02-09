Urbana man convicted of having drugs, ammo, persuading ex to claim them
A Champaign County jury Thursday convicted an Urbana man of having drugs and ammunition in his house almost two years ago and persuading an ex-girlfriend to claim she had put them there. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about two hours before returning verdicts finding Elton Henderson, 39, guilty of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and unlawful communication with a witness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|9 hr
|Muhammad Akram
|2
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC