Urbana man charged with having heroin for sale

Eddie Anderson Jr., 44, of the 700 block of East Michigan Avenue was arrested Wednesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who found almost 20 grams of heroin in Anderson's car. Assistant State's Attorney Jilmala Rogers said task force members had been investigating Anderson for a while for alleged drug sales, and were involved in two previous controlled buys from him.

