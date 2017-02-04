Uni students march to show Muslims 'they're not alone'
University Laboratory High School junior Isandro Malik and his family have never practiced a religion, and he has never set foot inside of a mosque. But that didn't stop him from joining more than 150 of his classmates, and a few teachers, in a solidarity march to the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center in Urbana ahead of Friday prayer, called Jum'ah for Muslims.
