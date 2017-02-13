UI trombonists to show in Virginia, C...

UI trombonists to show in Virginia, California

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Of the nine members of the University of Illinois Jazz Trombone Ensemble, graduate student Austin Seybert is the only one who played in the 2014 ensemble, also led by the group's current head, Professor Jim Pugh. The UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble, made up of five 'bone players and a four-piece rhythm section, was named the winner of the 2017 National Jazz Trombone Ensemble competition sponsored by the American Trombone Workshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Sat Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? (Aug '16) Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC