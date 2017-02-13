UI trombonists to show in Virginia, California

Of the nine members of the University of Illinois Jazz Trombone Ensemble, graduate student Austin Seybert is the only one who played in the 2014 ensemble, also led by the group's current head, Professor Jim Pugh. The UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble, made up of five 'bone players and a four-piece rhythm section, was named the winner of the 2017 National Jazz Trombone Ensemble competition sponsored by the American Trombone Workshop.

