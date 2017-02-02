Trump's order leaves three Iranian UI...

Trump's order leaves three Iranian UI students in limbo

16 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A University of Illinois graduate student who flew home to Iran to get married over winter break has been unable to return to the United States because of new U.S. immigration restrictions. Shayan Tabe Bordbar, a graduate student in computer science, is stuck in Iran, even though his student visa was approved the day before the new executive order took effect.

Urbana, IL

