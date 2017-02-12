Tom Kacich: Republicans showing support for Marlin

There's evidence of Republicans already crossing over to vote in Urbana's Democratic mayoral primary election, according to Champaign County Recorder Mark Shelden, an elections numbers cruncher who formerly was the county clerk. Shelden said he reviewed the names of about 240 people who have voted early in the three-way Feb. 28 mayoral primary and found that about 25 percent of them were people who had voted in the Republican primary election last March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.