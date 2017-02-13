"Think Urbana" program helps rejuvena...

"Think Urbana" program helps rejuvenate new housing construction

URBANA Urbana City Officials say since its introduction the Think Urbana tax incentive program for new home construction has gained significant momentum in its first year. Mayor Laurel Prussing says the program has helped to rejuvenate new housing construction in the city, with new housing starts nearly doubling to 42 in 2016 from 23 in 2015.

