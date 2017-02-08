The difficulty in understanding tariffs versus value-added taxes and a border tax issue
Last week President Trump once again talked about the "very real" potential of the implementation of a tariff or border tax on Mexican imports as a way to neutralize the cost of a border wall, the focus of his immigration reform for the U.S.-Mexico border. While farmers and other rural voters strongly supported Trump in his presidential bid, agricultural producers have been expressing concerns and even doubt recently on his trade policies and his plans for renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|4 hr
|Muhammad Akram
|2
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC