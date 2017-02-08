The difficulty in understanding tarif...

The difficulty in understanding tariffs versus value-added taxes and a border tax issue

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Delta Farm Press

Last week President Trump once again talked about the "very real" potential of the implementation of a tariff or border tax on Mexican imports as a way to neutralize the cost of a border wall, the focus of his immigration reform for the U.S.-Mexico border. While farmers and other rural voters strongly supported Trump in his presidential bid, agricultural producers have been expressing concerns and even doubt recently on his trade policies and his plans for renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... 4 hr Muhammad Akram 2
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC