State police under fire for letting D...

State police under fire for letting DUI driver walk free

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The News-Gazette

Illinois State Police say they will review their procedures in the aftermath of a New Year's morning drunken driving crash that left a Mahomet woman dead and authorities in search of the Guatemala native who allegedly hit her. Responding to criticism over the decision not to charge Esteban J. Tomas until nine days after LaDonna "Jeannie" Brady's death, Master Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Sat Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? (Aug '16) Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC