"Serious brain drain"

Illinois has bled more students than it's brought in for a while, but the trend has accelerated in the past couple of years as the state's budget woes have exacted a toll on the University of Illinois and other public schools. In 2014-the most recent year for which data are available-Illinois saw a net emigration of 12,700 students, a 70 percent increase over a decade.

