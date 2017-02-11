Rantoul man jailed after shooting in Urbana

A Rantoul man currently on parole and accused of shooting in Urbana on Friday night is being held in the Champaign County Jail. William Ayres Jr., 24, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Perimeter Road, was arrested about 11 p.m. by Champaign County sheriff's deputies at a house in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, Urbana.

