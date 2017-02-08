Proposed demotion for Urbana school admin draws ire

That was longtime Urbana educator Willie Summerville's comment to the school board - which was met with booming applause - concerning news that Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum will be demoted to an elementary school principal position next school year. An email from Superintendent Don Owen was sent to district staff just after 6 p.m. Tuesday informing employees that, among other things, the current principal of Thomas Paine Elementary School would be retiring this spring and Ivory-Tatum would be replacing her, according to several Urbana employees at the board meeting and documents obtained by The News-Gazette.

