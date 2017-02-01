Police: Case of dog shot, hung from bridge has gone cold
Police have closed without an arrest the case of a dog that had been shot and tied to an Illinois bridge with his mouth taped closed so he wouldn't bark. The Pantagraph reports Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said Tuesday that Bear the dog's case will officially be closed unless other credible information or witnesses come forward.
