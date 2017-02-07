Plea deal over sex charges yields jai...

Plea deal over sex charges yields jail, probation

A former employee of the Gerber School in Urbana who was accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to two years of probation and a year in the county jail. Jimmy T. McCrory, 32, who last lived in the 2000 block of West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Tom Difanis to contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor, a Class 4 felony.

