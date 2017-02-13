Nominee chosen for vacant Champaign County Board seat
On Sunday, Republican precinct committeemen named Jim Goss of Mahomet as the new county board member from District 1. He would replace Gary Maxwell of Mahomet, who had served on the board for more than five years but resigned last month. "Jim's commitment to our community shows in everything he does," state Sen. Chapin Rose said on Sunday.
