More area agencies sign up to conduct liquor inspections

Champaign and Urbana police both decided to take a pass, citing manpower issues, but two other area police agencies, one fire department and a county sheriff's unit have signed on for a new pilot program that shifts liquor license inspection responsibilities from the state to local officials. Lt. Brian Mennenga with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said the county's contract with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission covers only this year.

