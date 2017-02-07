MCORE project work set to begin in ea...

MCORE project work set to begin in early March

The city announced Monday that work on the $44 million Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project will start - weather permitting - in early March, seven months after it was originally planned to begin. The work to improve streets and transportation starts with three projects that have been contracted to Champaign's Duce Construction Co., according to the city's announcement.

