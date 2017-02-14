Legislation seeks boost in state's bi...

Legislation seeks boost in state's bio-based economy

Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Legislation designed to grow Illinois' bio-based economy has been introduced by Sens. Andy Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat, and Chapin Rose, a Republican from Mahomet. Senate Bill 1656 provides incentives to Illinois businesses to produce and sell new renewable products made from biomass and other renewable sources.

Urbana, IL

