Kathryn Gartner

Kathryn Gartner

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

Kathryn Ann Gartner, 86, of Peoria, formerly of Hillsboro, Passed away at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born March 29, 1930, in Decatur to the late Haldane and Agnes Bean, she married Hugo Adolph Gartner April 19, 1962, in Urbana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC