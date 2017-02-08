Kathryn Gartner
Kathryn Ann Gartner, 86, of Peoria, formerly of Hillsboro, Passed away at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born March 29, 1930, in Decatur to the late Haldane and Agnes Bean, she married Hugo Adolph Gartner April 19, 1962, in Urbana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC