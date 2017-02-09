ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival 2017 Dates Announced

The Guitar Festival at Krannert Center is an internationally recognized, three-day event, deemed "one of the world's most forward-thinking guitar festivals" by Fretboard Journal, that has emerged as a favorite destination for musicians and fans from around the world. Past ELLNORA festivals have featured artists such as Buddy Guy , Ani DiFranco, John Scofield, Jerry Douglas , Pepe Romero, John McLaughlin , Bill Frisell, Vernon Reid, Derek Trucks, Richard Thompson , Kaki King, Andy Summers, The National, Mark Stewart , Valerie June, Los Lobos, and the North Mississippi Allstars, among many others.

