ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival 2017 Dates Announced
The Guitar Festival at Krannert Center is an internationally recognized, three-day event, deemed "one of the world's most forward-thinking guitar festivals" by Fretboard Journal, that has emerged as a favorite destination for musicians and fans from around the world. Past ELLNORA festivals have featured artists such as Buddy Guy , Ani DiFranco, John Scofield, Jerry Douglas , Pepe Romero, John McLaughlin , Bill Frisell, Vernon Reid, Derek Trucks, Richard Thompson , Kaki King, Andy Summers, The National, Mark Stewart , Valerie June, Los Lobos, and the North Mississippi Allstars, among many others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|16 hr
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC