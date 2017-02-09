ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival 2017 Da...

ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival 2017 Dates Announced

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Guitar Festival at Krannert Center is an internationally recognized, three-day event, deemed "one of the world's most forward-thinking guitar festivals" by Fretboard Journal, that has emerged as a favorite destination for musicians and fans from around the world. Past ELLNORA festivals have featured artists such as Buddy Guy , Ani DiFranco, John Scofield, Jerry Douglas , Pepe Romero, John McLaughlin , Bill Frisell, Vernon Reid, Derek Trucks, Richard Thompson , Kaki King, Andy Summers, The National, Mark Stewart , Valerie June, Los Lobos, and the North Mississippi Allstars, among many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... 16 hr Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC