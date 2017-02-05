Don't forget to feed meters around town

Of the thousands of parking meters in Campustown, one - behind the former Colonel Wolfe School - resulted in more tickets in fiscal 2016 than any other. Meter 32 - in lot A11, near the intersection of Healey and Fourth streets - racked up 74 of the 16,926 parking-meter tickets issued in fiscal 2016, according to data provided by the University of Illinois parking department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.