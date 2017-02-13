Coroner IDs pedestrian who died after...

Coroner IDs pedestrian who died after being hit by car

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man who died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in his wheelchair. Northrup said in a release that Jeff Miller, 56, of Urbana, was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Sat Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? (Aug '16) Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC